Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,631 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

