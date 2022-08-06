Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,484 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Aramark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,048,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after buying an additional 349,615 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Aramark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.