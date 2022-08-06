Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,889 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.07 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

