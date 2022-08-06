Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 293,997 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,997 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.