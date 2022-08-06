Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,283 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

