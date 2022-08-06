Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,786 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $97.60 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

