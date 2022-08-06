Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.