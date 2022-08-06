Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vistra were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after acquiring an additional 809,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 457,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 2,133,255 shares worth $53,458,282. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

