Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. On average, analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE VVNT opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 23.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 689.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

