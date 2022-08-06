Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.86

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.86 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 316 ($3.87). Volex shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($3.79), with a volume of 281,292 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.86. The firm has a market cap of £491.24 million and a PE ratio of 2,063.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,010.42).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

