Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.77. 805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (BTCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.