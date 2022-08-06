Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.77. 805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.