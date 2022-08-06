Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $411.21

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.21 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.80). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 396 ($4.85), with a volume of 73,240 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 411.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £783.35 million and a PE ratio of 2,828.57.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

