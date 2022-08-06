Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.95 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $11.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.00. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.14.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $337.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.29. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.