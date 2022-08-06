Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.