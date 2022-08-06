Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 19,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.