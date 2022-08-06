Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $50.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

