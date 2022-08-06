West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $341.70 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.62 and a 200-day moving average of $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

