Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 254.81% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.