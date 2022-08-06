Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Weyco Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ WEYS opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $32.45.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Weyco Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyco Group (WEYS)
