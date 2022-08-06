William Blair Comments on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.0 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $6,813,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

