William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

SEE opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,327,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

