Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

