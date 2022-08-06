Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.