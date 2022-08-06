Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

