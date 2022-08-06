Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public
In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $208.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.06.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
