Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $208.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

