WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.14

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.14 and traded as low as $31.98. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 100,030 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

