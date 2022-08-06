Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 0.61. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.