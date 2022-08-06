XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.82

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.82 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.39). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 74,153 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.93) price target on shares of XLMedia in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
XLMedia Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.82. The firm has a market cap of £83.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,587.50.
XLMedia Company Profile
XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.
