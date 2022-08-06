Xylem Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Xylem Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.