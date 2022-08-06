Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $18.96 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

