Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Yalla Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 28.99%.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
NYSE YALA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.15. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.