Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Yalla Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 28.99%.

NYSE YALA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.15. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Yalla Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

