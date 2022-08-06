Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as low as C$2.42. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 259,745 shares traded.

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$226.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.49.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$173,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,105,975.16. In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$173,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,105,975.16. Also, Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,584. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $116,009.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

