YETI (NYSE:YETI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.94 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in YETI by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in YETI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 105,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in YETI by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,350,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

