Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $744.71

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 744.71 ($9.13) and traded as low as GBX 704 ($8.63). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 708 ($8.68), with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £414.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 745.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 744.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

(Get Rating)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.