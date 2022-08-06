Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after buying an additional 892,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,505,000 after buying an additional 596,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

