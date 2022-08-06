Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 1.5 %

Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

