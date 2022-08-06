Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $331.70 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.34 and its 200-day moving average is $377.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.