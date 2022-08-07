1,070 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

About Cerner

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.