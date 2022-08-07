12,900 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after buying an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Price Performance
CBZ stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
