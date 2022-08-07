2,128 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

