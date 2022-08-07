8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $538.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.