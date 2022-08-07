908 Devices (MASS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. 908 Devices has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.24. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,926 shares of company stock worth $3,189,516 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 908 Devices by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 908 Devices by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.