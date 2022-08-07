Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 39,033 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.78.

ABST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $509.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Absolute Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

