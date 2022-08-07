ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $15.62

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $14.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 33,865 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 409,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.