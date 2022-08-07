Accel Wealth Management Sells 473 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 367,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

