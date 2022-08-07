adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €171.56 ($176.87) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($207.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €195.94.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

