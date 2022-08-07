AdTheorent (ADTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. AdTheorent has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AdTheorent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AdTheorent Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $3.45 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.
Institutional Trading of AdTheorent
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.