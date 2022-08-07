AdTheorent (ADTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. AdTheorent has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect AdTheorent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $3.45 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at $5,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

