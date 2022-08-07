Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 50.97%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.