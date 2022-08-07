Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.74 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ADV opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
