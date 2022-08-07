Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.74 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 132,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

