Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,711 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

